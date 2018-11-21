Drive Chart
BYU
UTAH

No. 17 Utah , BYU expect competitive matchup

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 21, 2018

Pac-12 South champion Utah will turn back the clock for a rare late-season rivalry battle with BYU.

When the No. 17 Utes face the Cougars on Saturday, it will mark the first time the Holy War has been played on the final weekend in November since 2010. Since leaving the Mountain West Conference, BYU and Utah have played each other in September nearly every year.

Dramatic plays and close finishes have turned it into one of the nation's best college football rivalries -- 17 out of the last 20 games in the Holy War have been decided by seven points or less.

"It's really competitive," BYU coach Kalani Sitake said. "Here are a lot of people that really care about it -- we definitely do. This is an important game to me, an important game to our coaches, an important game to the administration and the fans. Our players are really excited for it."

The Utes (8-3, 6-3 Pac-12) are seeking to extend their rivalry winning streak over the Cougars to eight games after clinching their first Pac-12 South title with a 30-7 victory over Colorado last Saturday. Utah needed an assist in the form of an Oregon win over Arizona State, but the Utes are headed to the Pac-12 championship game for the first time.

Utah had to battle through one of the nation's toughest schedules, as well as injuries to starting quarterback Tyler Huntley and starting running back Zack Moss, to get to this point. The Utes never wavered and avoided their customary November swoon with back-to-back wins over the Buffaloes and the Ducks.

"Our guys never backed down from anything," Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said. "They just kept fighting and kept swinging. It's great to see them write this chapter of Utah football history, because that's what it is. The first South Division championship and these guys are the ones that did it."

Once again, Utah has carved out success by imposing its defensive will on opponents. The Utes lead the nation in red-zone defense (19-of-32, .594). Additionally, they also lead the Pac-12 in several other defensive categories, including total defense (312.1 ypg), rushing defense (95.5 ypg), tackles for loss per game (8.1), opponent third-down conversion percentage (.325) and turnovers gained (18).

Individually, Bradlee Anae leads the league in sacks (7.0) and Chase Hansen ranks second in tackles for loss (19.0) and TFL per game (1.73).

An improved offense and a dose of mental toughness have combined with that stout defense to create a winning formula that's seen Utah bounce back from a 2-2 start with six wins in its last seven games.

"I'm glad to see all of our hard work is paying off," senior center Lo Falemaka said.

BYU (6-5) knocked off a ranked opponent on the road earlier this season and is eager to do it again after notching back-to-back wins to get bowl eligible. The Cougars have struggled with slow starts and inconsistency on offense over their last four games. During that stretch, BYU has been outscored 31-17 in the first quarter.

Starting slow is not an option against Utah if the Cougars want to avoid giving the powerful Utes defense early momentum.

"They want to be tough in every position," BYU receiver Micah Simon said. "They want to be physical in every position so we'll have to match that and bring more intensity, more passion to it and use our strengths as well against them."

Upset chances for the Cougars will likely hinge on taking care of the ball. Utah has a knack for applying tremendous pressure on opposing quarterbacks this season. It could spell trouble for Zach Wilson, a true freshman who took over as BYU's starting quarterback midway through the season. Wilson has struggled with taking sacks under pressure in his five starts.

Over the last three seasons, BYU has totaled 11 turnovers against the Utes. Those takeaways have accounted for 52 of the 74 points scored by the Utes in those games.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
BYU 6-5 -----
19 Utah 8-3 -----
O/U 44, UTAH -12
Rice-Eccles Stadium Salt Lake City, UT
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
BYU
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Mangum 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.8% 1063 5 4 113.3
T. Mangum 113/186 1063 5 4
Z. Wilson 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
60.7% 1057 6 2 138.2
Z. Wilson 82/135 1057 6 2
N. Pau'u 84 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 40 0 0 436.0
N. Pau'u 1/1 40 0 0
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 31 1 0 690.4
A. Hifo 1/1 31 1 0
M. Hadley 2 RB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
M. Hadley 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 423 8
L. Katoa 76 423 8 50
S. Canada 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
91 412 5
S. Canada 91 412 5 46
M. Hadley 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 319 4
M. Hadley 51 319 4 40
R. Burt 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 201 1
R. Burt 38 201 1 20
Z. Wilson 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
51 125 2
Z. Wilson 51 125 2 36
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
27 122 2
A. Hifo 27 122 2 19
T. Allgeier 45 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 60 0
T. Allgeier 6 60 0 44
D. Collie 3 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 59 0
D. Collie 10 59 0 18
D. Milne 82 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
9 23 0
D. Milne 9 23 0 9
G. Romney 80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 18 0
G. Romney 3 18 0 14
N. Pau'u 84 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 13 0
N. Pau'u 4 13 0 8
B. Hoge 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
B. Hoge 4 6 0 4
M. Simon 13 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 5 0
M. Simon 4 5 0 8
J. Hall 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 4 0
J. Hall 4 4 0 2
B. Christensen 67 OL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
B. Christensen 1 -1 0 0
T. Mangum 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
13 -44 0
T. Mangum 13 -44 0 3
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Bushman 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 367 1
M. Bushman 19 367 1 39
T. Shumway 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 313 3
T. Shumway 19 313 3 46
A. Hifo 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
26 273 1
A. Hifo 26 273 1 30
D. Holker 32 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 191 1
D. Holker 17 191 1 25
G. Romney 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 162 2
G. Romney 13 162 2 26
D. Collie 3 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 134 1
D. Collie 15 134 1 22
N. Pau'u 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 131 0
N. Pau'u 12 131 0 40
M. Laulu-Pututau 17 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 120 1
M. Laulu-Pututau 14 120 1 31
L. Katoa 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
20 114 1
L. Katoa 20 114 1 27
M. Simon 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 94 0
M. Simon 11 94 0 20
M. Hadley 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 91 0
M. Hadley 6 91 0 59
D. Milne 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 64 0
D. Milne 9 64 0 9
A. Davis 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 47 0
A. Davis 4 47 0 16
Br. El-Bakri 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 44 1
Br. El-Bakri 6 44 1 16
S. Canada 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 40 0
S. Canada 4 40 0 15
R. Burt 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
R. Burt 1 4 0 4
T. Mangum 12 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
T. Mangum 1 2 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Shelton 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Shelton 0-0 0.0 1
R. Sandlin 46 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
R. Sandlin 0-0 0.0 1
I. Kaufusi 53 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
I. Kaufusi 0-0 0.0 2
A. Lee 11 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Lee 0-0 0.0 1
T. Jacobson 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Jacobson 0-0 0.0 1
Z. Anderson 23 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
Z. Anderson 0-0 0.0 1
M. Moore 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Moore 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
S. Southam 20 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
11/16 32/33
S. Southam 11/16 0 32/33 65
A. Mikkelsen 29 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 1/1
A. Mikkelsen 0/0 0 1/1 1
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Utah
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.1% 1788 12 6 140.1
T. Huntley 150/234 1788 12 6
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
51.5% 582 2 1 130.1
J. Shelley 35/68 582 2 1
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 71 2 0 518.8
B. Covey 3/3 71 2 0
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
D. Simpkins 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
179 1092 11
Z. Moss 179 1092 11 86
A. Shyne 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 395 3
A. Shyne 80 395 3 42
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
108 304 4
T. Huntley 108 304 4 28
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
17 149 0
B. Covey 17 149 0 38
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
25 138 0
T. Green 25 138 0 12
J. Shelley 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 98 2
J. Shelley 31 98 2 40
M. Wishnowsky 33 P
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 39 0
M. Wishnowsky 2 39 0 28
D. Brumfield 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 21 0
D. Brumfield 10 21 0 8
M. Woodward 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 6 0
M. Woodward 2 6 0 3
J. Wood 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 3 0
J. Wood 3 3 0 5
S. Mariner 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
S. Mariner 1 0 0 0
D. Lisk 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
D. Lisk 1 -1 0 0
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
Br. Kuithe 1 -2 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Covey 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
55 622 1
B. Covey 55 622 1 48
J. Dixon 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 411 1
J. Dixon 15 411 1 61
S. Nacua 45 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
27 335 4
S. Nacua 27 335 4 57
D. Simpkins 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 259 2
D. Simpkins 19 259 2 68
Br. Kuithe 80 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
16 191 1
Br. Kuithe 16 191 1 30
C. Fotheringham 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 156 2
C. Fotheringham 14 156 2 40
S. Mariner 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 121 1
S. Mariner 10 121 1 24
S. Enis 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 110 1
S. Enis 8 110 1 29
T. Huntley 1 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 58 1
T. Huntley 1 58 1 58
Z. Moss 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 50 1
Z. Moss 8 50 1 15
B. Boyd 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 40 0
B. Boyd 2 40 0 25
J. Jackson 44 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 37 1
J. Jackson 5 37 1 11
J. Field 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 16 0
J. Field 2 16 0 11
C. Haller 46 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
C. Haller 2 12 0 8
D. Brumfield 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 0
D. Brumfield 2 12 0 7
T. Green 4 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 6 0
T. Green 1 6 0 6
A. Shyne 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
A. Shyne 1 5 0 2
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Blair 13 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Blair 0-0 0.0 1
P. Tonga 49 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
P. Tonga 0-0 0.0 1
C. Barton 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Barton 0-0 0.0 1
C. Hansen 22 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
C. Hansen 0-0 0.0 2
F. Bernard 36 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
F. Bernard 0-0 0.0 1
C. Ballard 15 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
C. Ballard 0-0 0.0 1
H. Pututau 41 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
H. Pututau 0-0 0.0 1
J. Johnson 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
J. Johnson 0-0 0.0 4
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Gay 97 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
23/27 38/38
M. Gay 23/27 0 38/38 107
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores