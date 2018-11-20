Drive Chart
GATECH
UGA

No. 5 Georgia ready for Georgia Tech, triple option

  • Nov 20, 2018

ATHENS, Ga. -- It is one of the most heated rivalries in college football, but for Georgia Tech quarterback TaQuon Marshall and Georgia linebacker Tae Crowder, there aren't a lot of hard feelings.

The two are best friends.

Marshall and Crowder, former teammates at Harris County High, should see a lot of each other on the field when the No. 5 Bulldogs (10-1) and the Yellow Jackets (7-4) meet for the 111th time Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

"We actually talked (Monday)," Marshall said. "I just wanted to know if he wanted to come over for Thanksgiving, to get away from Athens for a little bit. We didn't even talk football. We're just really good friends."

Of course, when it comes to the outcome of the game, both will have different agendas.

For Georgia Tech, it's an opportunity to ruin Georgia's changes at a possible second straight trip to the College Football Playoff and beat the Bulldogs for the third straight time at Sanford Stadium.

Flip the script and you'll have Georgia's reasons for winning.

"We know that we have to finish our schedule strong this weekend and the following weekend in order to do what we want to accomplish. We just have to go out and do what we have been doing, especially what we have been doing the second half of the year," Bulldogs tight end Isaac Nauta said.

"I feel like we have really been clicking and playing well. We just have to continue going and get a big win this weekend. The good news is we can still get better. We see that every week on tape, ways that we can get better and I think we've gotten better each week. That is our main focus, grow regardless of who we play."

The focus of Georgia coach Kirby Smart -- as it always is -- is finding a way to slow down the triple-option attack of Georgia Tech, which is averaging an FBS-best 353.7 yards per game. Getting ready for what the Bulldogs will see is a season-long chore.

"We certainly had off-week, preseason camp, and we worked on Mondays the same amount we did last year but the difference is more who you're doing it with and last year we were doing it with guys who had a lot more carryover," Smart said. "This year it's been new for a lot of guys. And that's the biggest difference."

Georgia Tech's defense will face a challenge of its own stopping a Bulldogs' offense that is averaging 483.9 yards and 39.6 points per game.

"I think that we realize we'll have to play close to perfect," Georgia Tech coach Paul Johnson said. "We've just got to go up there, get a plan and wing it, see what we can do."

Georgia faces a tall task in order to move up in the CFB standings. It will likely have to win Saturday and hope No. 10 Ohio State defeats No. 4 Michigan. If the Wolverines win, the Bulldogs will probably have to defeat No. 1 Alabama in the SEC title game Dec. 1 in Atlanta to climb into the top four -- barring a major upset involving No. 2 Clemson or No. 3 Notre Dame.

Quarterback Jake Fromm continues to perform at a high level for the Bulldogs, having completed 68.2 percent of his passes for 2,061 yards and 20 touchdowns with only five interceptions. The sophomore is 22-3 as a starter, including 8-3 versus Top 25 teams.

Georgia received an impressive performance last week from Justin Fields, who earned Co-SEC Freshman of the Week honors by accounting for 221 total yards on 5-of-8 passing for 121 yards and two touchdowns while rushing seven times for 100 and a score.

Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
Georgia Tech 7-4 -----
5 Georgia 10-1 -----
O/U 59.5, UGA -17
Sanford Stadium Athens, GA
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Georgia Tech
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
T. Marshall 16 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
45.5% 755 4 4 123.4
T. Marshall 40/88 755 4 4
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 166 2 0 221.2
T. Oliver 6/12 166 2 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
T. Marshall 16 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
174 857 11
T. Marshall 174 857 11 45
T. Oliver 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
142 808 12
T. Oliver 142 808 12 65
J. Mason 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
102 637 7
J. Mason 102 637 7 46
J. Howard 15 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
93 522 5
J. Howard 93 522 5 52
Q. Searcy 1 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
29 324 2
Q. Searcy 29 324 2 56
N. Cottrell 31 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
41 324 3
N. Cottrell 41 324 3 34
C. Lynch 22 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 179 2
C. Lynch 36 179 2 25
K. Benson 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 116 2
K. Benson 15 116 2 17
O. Jarrett 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 47 0
O. Jarrett 4 47 0 29
J. Graham 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 29 0
J. Graham 3 29 0 13
C. Malloy 11 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 27 0
C. Malloy 4 27 0 10
J. Macrina 36 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 17 0
J. Macrina 5 17 0 4
J. Camp 80 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
J. Camp 1 3 0 3
M. Davis 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 3 0
M. Davis 1 3 0 3
X. Gantt 46 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 2 0
X. Gantt 2 2 0 1
J. Blancato 27 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
J. Blancato 1 -1 0 0
A. Owens 89 DL
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
A. Owens 1 -2 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
B. Stewart 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 214 2
B. Stewart 13 214 2 37
C. Lynch 22 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 209 2
C. Lynch 7 209 2 81
Q. Searcy 1 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 196 1
Q. Searcy 7 196 1 86
J. Camp 80 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 161 0
J. Camp 8 161 0 37
S. Dolphus 84 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 39 0
S. Dolphus 1 39 0 39
J. Howard 15 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 34 0
J. Howard 2 34 0 18
N. Cottrell 31 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 12 0
N. Cottrell 3 12 0 9
J. Mason 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 2 0
J. Mason 1 2 0 2
K. Benson 30 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
K. Benson 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Swilling 3 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Swilling 0-0 0.0 1
L. Simmons 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
L. Simmons 0-0 0.0 1
T. Carpenter 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
T. Carpenter 0-0 0.0 2
D. Curry 32 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Curry 0-0 0.0 1
M. Rivera 36 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
M. Rivera 0-0 0.0 2
A. Saint-Amour 94 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
A. Saint-Amour 0-0 0.0 2
K. Oliver 40 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Oliver 0-0 0.0 1
D. Branch 99 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Branch 0-0 0.0 1
J. Thomas 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Thomas 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
W. Wells 38 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
8/8 35/35
W. Wells 8/8 0 35/35 59
B. King 37 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/4 10/11
B. King 1/4 0 10/11 13
S. Davis 88 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/0 4/5
S. Davis 0/0 0 4/5 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Georgia
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
68.2% 2061 20 5 173.8
J. Fromm 148/217 2061 20 5
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 341 4 0 191.0
J. Fields 25/35 341 4 0
M. Downing 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
80% 88 0 0 153.9
M. Downing 8/10 88 0 0
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
R. Blankenship 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
125 857 8
D. Swift 125 857 8 83
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
124 817 6
E. Holyfield 124 817 6 66
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 275 3
B. Herrien 43 275 3 24
J. Fields 1 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
36 250 4
J. Fields 36 250 4 47
J. Cook 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
34 245 2
J. Cook 34 245 2 36
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 129 2
T. Simmons 4 129 2 56
D. Robertson 16 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 109 1
D. Robertson 4 109 1 72
P. Hudson 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
15 64 0
P. Hudson 15 64 0 11
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 36 0
M. Hardman 5 36 0 30
J. Stanley 2 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 34 0
J. Stanley 1 34 0 34
I. Donald-McIntyre 33 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 22 0
I. Donald-McIntyre 6 22 0 7
W. Erdman 19 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 7 0
W. Erdman 1 7 0 7
K. Jackson 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 6 0
K. Jackson 1 6 0 6
L. Tidwell 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
3 6 0
L. Tidwell 3 6 0 5
M. Downing 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 6 0
M. Downing 4 6 0 7
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
R. Blankenship 1 -2 0 0
J. Fromm 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
31 -21 0
J. Fromm 31 -21 0 10
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Hardman 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
31 475 5
M. Hardman 31 475 5 59
R. Ridley 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 441 6
R. Ridley 32 441 6 35
J. Holloman 9 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
19 321 4
J. Holloman 19 321 4 65
I. Nauta 18 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 310 2
I. Nauta 21 310 2 54
T. Godwin 5 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
15 286 3
T. Godwin 15 286 3 75
D. Swift 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 204 1
D. Swift 21 204 1 35
T. Simmons 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 118 2
T. Simmons 7 118 2 71
C. Woerner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 94 0
C. Woerner 6 94 0 35
J. Cook 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 82 0
J. Cook 7 82 0 24
T. Blount 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 39 0
T. Blount 3 39 0 19
E. Holyfield 13 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 36 0
E. Holyfield 4 36 0 24
A. Crumpton 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 24 0
A. Crumpton 4 24 0 12
B. Herrien 35 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 22 0
B. Herrien 6 22 0 13
P. Hudson 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 15 0
P. Hudson 1 15 0 15
J. Harris 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 12 0
J. Harris 1 12 0 12
J. Stanley 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 9 1
J. Stanley 1 9 1 9
L. Ford 45 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 4 0
L. Ford 1 4 0 4
W. Erdman 19 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
W. Erdman 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
D. Baker 18 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
D. Baker 0-0 0.0 2
T. Crowder 30 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
T. Crowder 0-0 0.0 2
J. Reed 20 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Reed 0-0 0.0 1
T. McGhee 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. McGhee 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
R. Blankenship 98 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
18/20 52/52
R. Blankenship 18/20 0 52/52 106
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
NCAA FB Scores