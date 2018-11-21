Drive Chart
KSTATE
IOWAST

No. 25 Iowa State, Kansas State still have plenty to prove

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 21, 2018

Two teams with plenty of goals remaining square off as No. 25 Iowa State hosts Kansas State Saturday evening.

Following a 21-6 home win over Texas Tech that saw the Wildcats hold the Red Raiders to no touchdowns and just 181 total yards, K-State will wrap up the regular season with bowl eligibility at stake.

K-State (5-6, 3-6 Big 12) held Texas Tech to just six points, 31 yards rushing and 181 total yards last week after the Red Raiders entered the contest averaging 41.8 points, 529.4 total yards and 146.0 rushing yards.

The yardage total was the fewest K-State allowed to a Big 12 opponent since holding Iowa State to 140 yards in 2003. It was the lowest total offense number for Texas Tech in eight seasons.

"We have made incremental (progress) throughout the course of the year," head coach Bill Snyder said. "It has been week in and week out we've gotten a little better, little bit better and a little bit better.

"It's learning how to execute the things that they're asked to do. It's about having the discipline. Playing defense is far different than the other side of the ball. Everybody has to be execution-sound. If you make a mistake defensively, the scoreboard lights up. That might be going over here to make a tackle when you should be over here. Our guys have learned to do that better and better week in and week out."

While the Wildcats have won two straight games at home to still have bowl eligibility as a goal, the road has not been kind this season. They have been outscored 137-57 in their four losses. Iowa State (6-4, 5-3 Big 12) is 4-1 at home this season, with the only loss a 37-27 loss to Oklahoma.

Iowa State's loss at Texas Saturday ended the Cyclones' shot for a spot in the Big 12 Conference title game. It also dropped them from No. 16 in the College Football Playoff rankings all the way to No. 25.

But Cyclones football coach Matt Campbell isn't worried about the loss lingering into Iowa State's league finale.

"That's the one thing I really do appreciate about this team," he said during Monday's Big 12 Conference weekly teleconference. "They're young, they're hungry and it's a group that's just going to continue to stay the course."

After West Virginia's loss to Oklahoma State, the Cyclones were left with an opportunity to reach the league title game. Win the road game at Texas and against the Wildcats, and you're in.

The Cyclones couldn't take care of the first part of business, so Saturday's 6 p.m. game is about polishing the resume. Iowa State has never won six Big 12 games in a season. So, despite the deflating loss, Campbell believes his team will rebound nicely as it chases those opportunities.

"That's the thing that's been really rewarding about this team," he said. "They haven't changed, and whether it was a losing streak or a winning streak, whether there was no games and it was May, June, July and August -- this has really been the same group."

The Wildcats have leaned heavily on their running game over the last six contests, averaging 202.5 yards and totaling 14 touchdowns on the ground. The running game is solidified by junior Alex Barnes, who leads the Big 12 and ranks 11th nationally with 1,171 rushing yards. He is also tied for the league lead with 11 rushing scores.

But he was quick to deflect the praise to the defense following the win against Texas Tech.

"They have got it figured out," he said. "We only put up 21 points, and usually against Texas Tech that is not going to be enough to win. Thankfully, our defense played a lights-out, perfect game to put us in position to win."

Iowa State leads the all-time series, 49-48-4, but K-State has won the past 11 meetings and is 21-3 in the last 24 meetings between the programs. Snyder is 22-4 all-time against Iowa State, which included a 13-4 mark in his first tenure and 9-0 since his return in 2009.

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

Scoring Summary
1234T
Kansas State 5-6 -----
16 Iowa State 6-4 -----
O/U 40.5, IOWAST -13.5
Jack Trice Stadium Ames, IA
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Kansas State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.5% 1208 6 4 120.0
S. Thompson 104/181 1208 6 4
A. Delton 5 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
55% 554 2 2 116.4
A. Delton 44/80 554 2 2
C. Moore 19 DB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 1 -100.0
C. Moore 0/2 0 0 1
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Barnes 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
228 1171 11
A. Barnes 228 1171 11 55
S. Thompson 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
92 351 4
S. Thompson 92 351 4 52
A. Delton 5 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
85 234 2
A. Delton 85 234 2 24
D. Warmack 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
30 105 0
D. Warmack 30 105 0 17
J. Silmon 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
20 76 1
J. Silmon 20 76 1 23
I. Zuber 7 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 17 0
I. Zuber 1 17 0 17
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
I. Zuber 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
45 554 3
I. Zuber 45 554 3 72
D. Schoen 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
30 466 2
D. Schoen 30 466 2 42
Z. Reuter 15 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
17 219 0
Z. Reuter 17 219 0 37
A. Barnes 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
18 186 0
A. Barnes 18 186 0 30
M. Knowles 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 100 2
M. Knowles 10 100 2 21
D. Warmack 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 83 1
D. Warmack 6 83 1 28
B. Gammon 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 62 0
B. Gammon 6 62 0 15
W. Gill 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 45 0
W. Gill 6 45 0 15
I. Harris 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 37 0
I. Harris 7 37 0 11
A. Harter 80 FB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
A. Harter 1 11 0 11
C. Taylor 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 5 0
C. Taylor 1 5 0 5
J. Silmon 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 -6 0
J. Silmon 1 -6 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
K. Adams 21 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
K. Adams 0-0 0.0 1
W. Hubert 56 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
W. Hubert 0-0 0.0 1
J. Durham 6 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Durham 0-0 0.0 1
A. Parker 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
A. Parker 0-0 0.0 2
D. Shelley 8 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
D. Shelley 0-0 0.0 3
J. McPherson 31 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. McPherson 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
B. Lynch 10 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
13/15 14/15
B. Lynch 13/15 0 14/15 53
A. Hicks 18 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/3 6/6
A. Hicks 1/3 0 6/6 9
N. McLellan 22 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
0/1 4/5
N. McLellan 0/1 0 4/5 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Iowa State
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.6% 1445 13 3 174.5
B. Purdy 93/144 1445 13 3
Z. Noland 4 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
63.6% 722 4 1 129.0
Z. Noland 70/110 722 4 1
K. Kempt 17 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
67.9% 154 0 0 114.1
K. Kempt 19/28 154 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
179 798 7
D. Montgomery 179 798 7 37
B. Purdy 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
76 241 2
B. Purdy 76 241 2 29
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
38 143 0
K. Nwangwu 38 143 0 24
J. Lang 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 79 1
J. Lang 22 79 1 14
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
19 43 1
S. Croney Jr. 19 43 1 12
Z. Noland 4 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 -13 0
Z. Noland 7 -13 0 28
K. Kempt 17 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 -39 0
K. Kempt 5 -39 0 0
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
H. Butler 18 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
42 915 8
H. Butler 42 915 8 83
T. Milton 14 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 332 1
T. Milton 29 332 1 60
D. Jones 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
35 302 3
D. Jones 35 302 3 32
M. Eaton 23 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
23 233 2
M. Eaton 23 233 2 38
L. Akers 82 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 176 0
L. Akers 9 176 0 55
C. Kolar 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 92 3
C. Kolar 7 92 3 19
D. Montgomery 32 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
13 76 0
D. Montgomery 13 76 0 20
S. Croney Jr. 25 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 71 0
S. Croney Jr. 9 71 0 25
C. Allen 11 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 50 0
C. Allen 6 50 0 21
J. Lang 24 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
4 30 0
J. Lang 4 30 0 10
S. Seonbuchner 47 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
S. Seonbuchner 2 22 0 16
K. Nwangwu 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
K. Nwangwu 1 11 0 11
Jo. Johnson 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 11 0
Jo. Johnson 1 11 0 11
D. Soehner 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 0 0
D. Soehner 1 0 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
G. Eisworth 12 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
G. Eisworth 0-0 0.0 1
D. Payne 1 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
D. Payne 0-0 0.0 1
M. Spears Jr. 42 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
M. Spears Jr. 0-0 0.0 2
B. Lewis 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 3 0.0
B. Lewis 0-0 0.0 3
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. Assalley 96 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
14/19 25/26
C. Assalley 14/19 0 25/26 67
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
