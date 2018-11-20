Drive Chart
ND
USC

No.3 Notre Dame renews rivalry with struggling USC

  • STATS TSX
  • Nov 20, 2018

A Notre Dame win Saturday at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum likely lands the No. 3-ranked Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff. A USC loss denies the Trojans a bowl bid and throws the immediate future of the program into doubt.

Longtime rivals Notre Dame (11-0) and USC (5-6) find themselves with two very different prospects for the immediate future beyond Saturday's matchup, the 90th all-time between the two blue-blood programs.

The Fighting Irish are competing for a perfect regular season and first-ever playoff berth; the Trojans are trying to avoid their first sub-.500 finish since 2000, and perhaps maintain the employment of coach Clay Helton.

If there are any similarities between the two programs on opposite ends of the football spectrum this season, it's that neither Helton nor Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly have direct control over their fate after Saturday.

"I don't know that, if we win our last game, that we're going to the (playoff)," Kelly said in his press conference, following a 36-3 rout of Syracuse in Yankee Stadium. "But that's not in our control. If we do a good job there and we win our game, then we would have won all of our games, and then we'll let people decide who should go to the (playoff)."

While the Fighting Irish are ultimately at the mercy of the College Football Playoff selection committee, completing a 12-0 regular season should be sufficient. No undefeated team with Power Five conference designation -- which Notre Dame is granted through its affiliation with the Atlantic Coast Conference -- has ever been excluded from the Playoff field since its inception in 2014.

Last week's defeat of Syracuse also gave Notre Dame its fourth win over a team currently ranked in the Top 25 -- including one head-to-head against fellow Playoff contender, Michigan.

The waiting, and perhaps lobbying, ahead of Notre Dame after a win reflects USC a season ago, which offered a modest campaign for the final playoff spot that went to eventual national champion, Alabama.

USC's abrupt decline from winning 11 games and the Pac-12 Conference championship a season ago left Helton faced with repeated questions about his job status following last week's 34-27 loss at UCLA.

"I'm pretty heartbroken for our kids," Helton said. "But we have a game left, an important game for our seniors."

While outgoing seniors are the focus for the Trojans gaining bowl eligibility and winning one final time at the Coliseum, where USC's 19-game winning streak ended Oct. 27 and is now home to a two-game losing streak the program's underclassmen dictate the future beyond 2018.

"Explosive plays by Michael Pittman, Amon-Ra (St. Brown), Velus (Jones), Josh Falo, Vavae (Malapeai) and Tyler Vaughns was great to see," Helton said. "The silver lining looking at it, for me, is all those young men are back next year."

So, too, is freshman quarterback JT Daniels. An emotional Daniels defended Helton following the UCLA, saying he shouldered responsibility in playing for the coach's employment.

"I completely feel that," he said. "If you ask coach Helton if he can do things better, I promise you he'd say yes. But this isn't Clay Helton blew it. USC football blew it.

Spoiling the championship aspirations of an old rival may be the best closing argument the USC underclassmen can make for their coach. Actually doing so should prove a difficult task.

Since surviving a 19-13 scare on Oct. 13 against ACC Coastal division champion Pittsburgh, Notre Dame has won its last four by an average of 23.5 points per game.

The Irish defense has given up more than 21 points just three times, allowing Navy 22; Virginia Tech 23; and Wake Forest 27.

Notre Dame scored 44, 45 and 56 in those games.

Kelly's move to quarterback Ian Book paid immediate dividends for the offense. He has thrown for 2,116 yards with a 72.6 completion percentage and has rushed for 23.4 yards per game. An injury plagued USC defense -- which could be without linebacker John Houston Jr. (hamstring) this week -- struggled with dual-threat quarterbacks this season.

Compounding that challenge is running back Dexter Williams, coming in averaging 120.6 rushing yards per game since his Sept. 29 return to the lineup. Williams faces a defense that allowed 289 yards on the ground last week to UCLA running back Joshua Kelley.

Notre Dame needs only win to put itself in position for the Playoff even if Kelly emphasizes Saturday's game as part of another goal.

"We had three goals this year: Beat Michigan, win all of our games at home, and then win the month of November," he said in his Tuesday press conference. "So that will be the primary focus. All that other stuff will take care of itself."

Copyright 2018 by STATS. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS is strictly prohibited.

No Text
Scoring Summary
No Scoring Plays
1234T
3 Notre Dame 11-0 -----
USC 5-6 -----
O/U 54, USC +10.5
Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Los Angeles, CA
 0 AVG PASS YDS 0
0 AVG RUSH YDS 0
0 AVG TOTAL YDS 0
Notre Dame
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72.6% 2116 17 5 165.5
I. Book 175/241 2116 17 5
B. Wimbush 7 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 719 4 6 113.3
B. Wimbush 54/102 719 4 6
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
P. Jurkovec 0/2 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Williams 2 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
126 844 11
D. Williams 126 844 11 97
J. Armstrong 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
70 377 7
J. Armstrong 70 377 7 42
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
80 377 3
T. Jones Jr. 80 377 3 31
B. Wimbush 7 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
68 256 1
B. Wimbush 68 256 1 35
I. Book 12 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
71 234 4
I. Book 71 234 4 23
A. Davis 3 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
22 70 0
A. Davis 22 70 0 12
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 28 0
J. Smith 6 28 0 12
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
4 21 0
C. Finke 4 21 0 13
P. Jurkovec 15 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
P. Jurkovec 2 9 0 7
C. Flemister 20 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 0 0
C. Flemister 1 0 0 0
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -1 0
M. Young 1 -1 0 1
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Boykin 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
51 730 8
M. Boykin 51 730 8 40
C. Claypool 83 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
43 558 4
C. Claypool 43 558 4 35
C. Finke 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
40 461 1
C. Finke 40 461 1 56
A. Mack 86 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
33 334 3
A. Mack 33 334 3 47
C. Kmet 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 151 0
C. Kmet 14 151 0 24
J. Armstrong 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
12 151 0
J. Armstrong 12 151 0 27
M. Young 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 138 1
M. Young 7 138 1 66
T. Jones Jr. 6 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 106 0
T. Jones Jr. 5 106 0 32
K. Austin 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 90 0
K. Austin 5 90 0 38
D. Williams 2 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 50 1
D. Williams 8 50 1 16
A. Davis 3 QB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 0
A. Davis 5 30 0 9
J. Smith 34 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
1 14 0
J. Smith 1 14 0 14
B. Wright 89 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 12 1
B. Wright 2 12 1 9
N. Weishar 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 10 2
N. Weishar 3 10 2 6
Defense T-A SACK INT
T. Coney 4 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
T. Coney 0-0 0.0 1
N. Coleman 24 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
N. Coleman 0-0 0.0 1
T. Pride Jr. 5 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
T. Pride Jr. 0-0 0.0 2
J. Elliott 21 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 4 0.0
J. Elliott 0-0 0.0 4
J. Okwara 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Okwara 0-0 0.0 1
J. Love 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Love 0-0 0.0 1
A. Gilman 11 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 2 0.0
A. Gilman 0-0 0.0 2
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
J. Yoon 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
15/19 38/40
J. Yoon 15/19 0 38/40 83
J. Doerer 39 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
1/1 5/6
J. Doerer 1/1 0 5/6 8
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
USC
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
J. Daniels 18 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
57.4% 2323 13 10 127.3
J. Daniels 179/312 2323 13 10
J. Sears 10 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
71.4% 235 2 0 165.5
J. Sears 20/28 235 2 0
M. Fink 19 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
77.8% 46 1 0 157.4
M. Fink 7/9 46 1 0
T. Vaughns 21 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
-% - - - -
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 36 1 0 732.4
T. Vaughns 1/1 36 1 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
A. Ware 28 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
112 757 6
A. Ware 112 757 6 69
V. Malepeai 29 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
89 480 7
V. Malepeai 89 480 7 41
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
81 384 2
S. Carr 81 384 2 50
M. Fink 19 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
7 24 0
M. Fink 7 24 0 8
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
6 13 1
V. Jones Jr. 6 13 1 8
M. Stepp 30 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 10 0
M. Stepp 2 10 0 7
J. Sears 10 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
10 10 0
J. Sears 10 10 0 22
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 9 0
M. Pittman Jr. 1 9 0 9
A. St. Brown 8 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
2 9 0
A. St. Brown 2 9 0 12
E. Krommenhoek 84 TE
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
E. Krommenhoek 1 8 0 8
M. Brown 49 K
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 -2 0
M. Brown 1 -2 0 0
J. Daniels 18 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
- - -
SEASON ATT YDS TD
43 -131 0
J. Daniels 43 -131 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
M. Pittman Jr. 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
34 667 6
M. Pittman Jr. 34 667 6 65
A. St. Brown 8 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
50 656 3
A. St. Brown 50 656 3 53
T. Vaughns 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
46 554 5
T. Vaughns 46 554 5 48
V. Jones Jr. 1 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
21 242 1
V. Jones Jr. 21 242 1 45
J. Falo 83 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
10 158 0
J. Falo 10 158 0 37
T. Sidney 13 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 104 0
T. Sidney 7 104 0 41
V. Malepeai 29 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 87 0
V. Malepeai 14 87 0 24
D. Williams 2 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 77 1
D. Williams 3 77 1 41
A. Ware 28 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
7 33 0
A. Ware 7 33 0 9
T. Petite 82 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 30 1
T. Petite 5 30 1 10
S. Carr 7 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
8 26 0
S. Carr 8 26 0 9
E. Krommenhoek 84 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
- - -
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 6 0
E. Krommenhoek 2 6 0 4
Defense T-A SACK INT
A. Harris 27 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
A. Harris 0-0 0.0 1
I. Langley 24 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
I. Langley 0-0 0.0 1
M. Tell III 7 S
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
- - -
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
M. Tell III 0-0 0.0 1
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Brown 49 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/8 30/30
M. Brown 6/8 0 30/30 48
C. McGrath 40 K
IN-GAME FG XP
-/- -/-
SEASON FG XP
6/8 6/6
C. McGrath 6/8 0 6/6 24
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA FB Scores