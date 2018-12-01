|
|
|SO
|ALCORN
Alcorn State beats Southern 37-28 in SWAC championship
LORMAN, Miss. (AP) De'Shawn Waller ran 16 times for 177 yards and three touchdowns and Alcorn State beat Southern 37-28 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship on Saturday night.
The Braves won their third SWAC title in five years and advanced to the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia, to face Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion North Carolina A&T on Dec. 15.
Noah Johnson passed for 135 yards and ran for 147 yards and two scores for Alcorn State (9-3).
Alcorn State trailed by a point going into the fourth quarter and took the lead for good at 30-28 on Corey McCullough's 41-yard field goal with 11:31 left in the game. After stopping the Jaguars (7-4) on downs at the Braves 32, Alcorn State drove to the end zone in nine plays, capping the scoring on Waller's 14-yard TD run up the middle of the defense.
Alcorn State outgained Southern 370-123 on the ground.
Ladarius Skelton had a pair of TD runs in the third quarter to give the Jaguars a 28-27 lead. He finished with 65 yards and three TD runs.
|Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|26
|Rushing
|9
|14
|Passing
|7
|8
|Penalty
|2
|4
|3rd Down Conv
|4-12
|6-14
|4th Down Conv
|1-2
|0-0
|Total Net Yards
|324
|518
|Total Plays
|62
|71
|Avg Gain
|5.2
|7.3
|Net Yards Rushing
|123
|370
|Rush Attempts
|37
|45
|Avg Rush Yards
|3.3
|8.2
|Net Yards Passing
|201
|148
|Comp. - Att.
|13-25
|19-26
|Yards Per Pass
|8.0
|5.7
|Sacked - Yards Lost
|6-23
|0-0
|Penalties - Yards
|8-76
|12-110
|Touchdowns
|4
|5
|Rushing TDs
|3
|5
|Passing TDs
|1
|0
|Other
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|1
|Fumbles - Lost
|0-0
|2-1
|Int. Thrown
|1
|0
|Punts - Avg
|6-46.0
|5-39.4
|Return Yards
|81
|56
|Punts - Returns
|0-0
|2-18
|Kickoffs - Returns
|6-81
|0-0
|Int. - Returns
|0-0
|1-38
|Kicking
|4/4
|5/6
|Extra Points
|4/4
|4/5
|Field Goals
|0/0
|1/1
|Safeties
|0
|0
|
|
|201
|PASS YDS
|148
|
|
|123
|RUSH YDS
|370
|
|
|324
|TOTAL YDS
|518
|
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
L. Skelton 8 QB
|L. Skelton
|12/22
|194
|1
|1
|
J. Lampley 11 QB
|J. Lampley
|1/2
|30
|0
|0
|
K. Catalon 10 WR
|K. Catalon
|0/1
|0
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
L. Skelton 8 QB
|L. Skelton
|22
|65
|3
|28
|
D. Benn 9 RB
|D. Benn
|10
|60
|0
|23
|
C. Stephens 24 RB
|C. Stephens
|1
|1
|0
|1
|
J. Lampley 11 QB
|J. Lampley
|3
|-2
|0
|2
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
T. Smith 21 WR
|T. Smith
|7
|120
|1
|46
|
H. Register 4 WR
|H. Register
|1
|42
|0
|42
|
J. Houston 88 TE
|J. Houston
|1
|30
|0
|30
|
K. Catalon 10 WR
|K. Catalon
|2
|23
|0
|17
|
C. Mackey 25 WR
|C. Mackey
|1
|11
|0
|11
|
R. Menard 87 WR
|R. Menard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Benn 9 RB
|D. Benn
|1
|-2
|0
|0
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
M. Gaines 5 DB
|M. Gaines
|12-0
|0.0
|0
|
C. Lunkins 52 LB
|C. Lunkins
|8-2
|0.0
|0
|
J. Pappillion 33 DB
|J. Pappillion
|7-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Foster 23 DB
|C. Foster
|6-2
|0.0
|0
|
T. Thompson 2 DB
|T. Thompson
|5-1
|0.0
|0
|
E. Allen 19 DB
|E. Allen
|3-0
|0.0
|0
|
R. Rheim 29 DB
|R. Rheim
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Houston 14 DB
|D. Houston
|2-1
|0.0
|0
|
C. Carter 47 LB
|C. Carter
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
B. Harris 18 LB
|B. Harris
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Johnson 54 DL
|J. Johnson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Champion 91 DT
|D. Champion
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Nash 95 DL
|T. Nash
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
J. Williams 40 LB
|J. Williams
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
K. Tate 55 LB
|K. Tate
|1-1
|0.0
|0
|
B. Porter 49 LB
|B. Porter
|0-2
|0.0
|0
|
Jo. Davis 42 DL
|Jo. Davis
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
M. Fontenot 36 K
|M. Fontenot
|0/0
|0
|4/4
|4
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. Barajas 30 K
|C. Barajas
|6
|46.0
|3
|65
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Passing
|CP/ATT
|YDS
|TD
|INT
|
N. Johnson 13 QB
|N. Johnson
|18/25
|135
|0
|0
|
F. Harper 2 QB
|F. Harper
|1/1
|13
|0
|0
|Rushing
|ATT
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Waller 3 RB
|D. Waller
|16
|177
|3
|83
|
N. Johnson 13 QB
|N. Johnson
|16
|147
|2
|44
|
P. Simmons 4 RB
|P. Simmons
|4
|17
|0
|12
|
C. Blair 11 WR
|C. Blair
|1
|12
|0
|12
|
M. Forman 23 RB
|M. Forman
|5
|11
|0
|7
|
R. Anderson 81 WR
|R. Anderson
|1
|8
|0
|8
|Receiving
|REC
|YDS
|TD
|LG
|
D. Harris 10 WR
|D. Harris
|6
|50
|0
|12
|
R. Anderson 81 WR
|R. Anderson
|4
|43
|0
|14
|
J. Anthony, Jr. 16 WR
|J. Anthony, Jr.
|4
|29
|0
|18
|
D. Lewis 88 TE
|D. Lewis
|1
|17
|0
|17
|
T. McNair Jr. 7 WR
|T. McNair Jr.
|1
|10
|0
|10
|
N. Wood 8 TE
|N. Wood
|1
|3
|0
|3
|
C. Blair 11 WR
|C. Blair
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
T. Johnson 6 WR
|T. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
D. Waller 3 RB
|D. Waller
|1
|-4
|0
|-4
|Defense
|T-A
|SACK
|INT
|
B. Smith 28 DB
|B. Smith
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Cole 32 DB
|Q. Cole
|5-2
|0.0
|0
|
S. Muhammad 49 LB
|S. Muhammad
|5-0
|0.0
|0
|
T. Whittington 37 LB
|T. Whittington
|5-1
|1.5
|0
|
B. Hollis 48 LB
|B. Hollis
|4-3
|0.5
|0
|
M. Smith 91 DL
|M. Smith
|2-1
|0.5
|0
|
D. Burks 1 CB
|D. Burks
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
D. Henderson 51 DL
|D. Henderson
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
Q. Smith 26 DB
|Q. Smith
|2-0
|0.0
|0
|
I. Thomas 25 DB
|I. Thomas
|2-3
|0.5
|0
|
S. Shippy 55 DL
|S. Shippy
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Bonds 60 DE
|T. Bonds
|1-2
|1.0
|0
|
K. Jackson 52 DL
|K. Jackson
|1-2
|0.0
|0
|
C. Monroe 61 DL
|C. Monroe
|1-0
|1.0
|0
|
T. Wilson 22 DB
|T. Wilson
|1-0
|0.0
|0
|
J. Morrison 45 DB
|J. Morrison
|0-0
|0.0
|1
|
C. McCullough 19 K
|C. McCullough
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|
T. Ferrell 40 LB
|T. Ferrell
|0-1
|0.0
|0
|Kicking
|FG
|LG
|XP
|PTS
|
C. McCullough 19 K
|C. McCullough
|1/1
|41
|4/5
|7
|Punting
|NO
|AVG
|IN20
|LG
|
C. McCullough 19 K
|C. McCullough
|5
|39.4
|1
|43
|Kickoff Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|Punt Returns
|NO
|AVG
|LG
|TD
|
L. Ealey 18 DB
|L. Ealey
|2
|9.0
|15
|0
