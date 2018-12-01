Drive Chart
Alcorn State beats Southern 37-28 in SWAC championship

  • STATS AP
  • Dec 01, 2018

LORMAN, Miss. (AP) De'Shawn Waller ran 16 times for 177 yards and three touchdowns and Alcorn State beat Southern 37-28 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference championship on Saturday night.

The Braves won their third SWAC title in five years and advanced to the Celebration Bowl in Atlanta, Georgia, to face Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference champion North Carolina A&T on Dec. 15.

Noah Johnson passed for 135 yards and ran for 147 yards and two scores for Alcorn State (9-3).

Alcorn State trailed by a point going into the fourth quarter and took the lead for good at 30-28 on Corey McCullough's 41-yard field goal with 11:31 left in the game. After stopping the Jaguars (7-4) on downs at the Braves 32, Alcorn State drove to the end zone in nine plays, capping the scoring on Waller's 14-yard TD run up the middle of the defense.

Alcorn State outgained Southern 370-123 on the ground.

Ladarius Skelton had a pair of TD runs in the third quarter to give the Jaguars a 28-27 lead. He finished with 65 yards and three TD runs.

Scoring Summary
4th Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:47
19-C.McCullough extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
37
Touchdown 3:51
3-D.Waller runs 14 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
68
yds
05:14
pos
28
36
Field Goal 12:12
19-C.McCullough 41 yards Field Goal is Good.
8
plays
84
yds
02:48
pos
28
30
3rd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 3:56
36-M.Fontenot extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
28
27
Touchdown 4:02
8-L.Skelton runs 3 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
57
yds
3:41
pos
27
27
Point After TD 8:46
36-M.Fontenot extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
21
27
Touchdown 8:49
8-L.Skelton runs 1 yard for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:23
pos
20
27
Missed Point After Touchdown 11:12
19-C.McCullough extra point is no good. blocked by 42-J.Davis.
plays
yds
pos
14
27
Touchdown 11:17
13-N.Johnson runs 1 yard for a touchdown. Team penalty on SU Encroachment declined.
5
plays
24
yds
01:43
pos
14
27
2nd Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 0:43
19-C.McCullough extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
21
Touchdown 0:53
13-N.Johnson runs 44 yards for a touchdown.
4
plays
65
yds
01:08
pos
14
20
1st Quarter
No scoring this quarter
Point After TD 2:43
36-M.Fontenot extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
14
14
Touchdown 2:51
8-L.Skelton complete to 21-T.Smith. 21-T.Smith runs 22 yards for a touchdown.
11
plays
80
yds
03:12
pos
13
14
Point After TD 6:03
19-C.McCullough extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
14
Missed Two Point Conversion 6:03
19-C.McCullough extra point is good. Penalty on ALCST 94-D.Meminger False start 5 yards enforced at SU 2. No Play.
plays
yds
pos
7
13
Touchdown 6:03
3-D.Waller runs 83 yards for a touchdown.
1
plays
83
yds
00:23
pos
7
13
Point After TD 8:35
19-C.McCullough extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
7
Touchdown 8:45
3-D.Waller runs 13 yards for a touchdown.
9
plays
75
yds
3:31
pos
7
6
Point After TD 12:26
36-M.Fontenot extra point is good.
plays
yds
pos
7
0
Touchdown 12:35
8-L.Skelton runs 28 yards for a touchdown.
7
plays
65
yds
02:25
pos
6
0
Team Stats
1st Downs 18 26
Rushing 9 14
Passing 7 8
Penalty 2 4
3rd Down Conv 4-12 6-14
4th Down Conv 1-2 0-0
Total Net Yards 324 518
Total Plays 62 71
Avg Gain 5.2 7.3
Net Yards Rushing 123 370
Rush Attempts 37 45
Avg Rush Yards 3.3 8.2
Net Yards Passing 201 148
Comp. - Att. 13-25 19-26
Yards Per Pass 8.0 5.7
Sacked - Yards Lost 6-23 0-0
Penalties - Yards 8-76 12-110
Touchdowns 4 5
Rushing TDs 3 5
Passing TDs 1 0
Other 0 0
Turnovers 1 1
Fumbles - Lost 0-0 2-1
Int. Thrown 1 0
Punts - Avg 6-46.0 5-39.4
Return Yards 81 56
Punts - Returns 0-0 2-18
Kickoffs - Returns 6-81 0-0
Int. - Returns 0-0 1-38
Kicking 4/4 5/6
Extra Points 4/4 4/5
Field Goals 0/0 1/1
Safeties 0 0
1234T
Southern U. 7-4 14014028
Alcorn St. 9-3 14761037
O/U 53.5, ALCORN -5
Jack Spinks Stadium Lorman, MS
 201 PASS YDS 148
123 RUSH YDS 370
324 TOTAL YDS 518
Southern U.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
L. Skelton 8 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 194 1 1 134.5
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.2% 997 10 2 150.2
L. Skelton 12/22 194 1 1
J. Lampley 11 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
50% 30 0 0 176.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
54.5% 768 9 6 116.8
J. Lampley 1/2 30 0 0
K. Catalon 10 WR
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
0% 0 0 0 0.0
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
66.7% 53 0 0 215.1
K. Catalon 0/1 0 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
L. Skelton 8 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
22 65 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
101 530 8
L. Skelton 22 65 3 28
D. Benn 9 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
10 60 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
158 782 3
D. Benn 10 60 0 23
C. Stephens 24 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 1 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
32 109 0
C. Stephens 1 1 0 1
J. Lampley 11 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
3 -2 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
77 316 1
J. Lampley 3 -2 0 2
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
T. Smith 21 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
7 120 1
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 481 8
T. Smith 7 120 1 46
H. Register 4 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 42 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 116 1
H. Register 1 42 0 42
J. Houston 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 30 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
5 143 0
J. Houston 1 30 0 30
K. Catalon 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
2 23 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 415 5
K. Catalon 2 23 0 17
C. Mackey 25 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 11 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 167 1
C. Mackey 1 11 0 11
R. Menard 87 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
9 184 3
R. Menard 0 0 0 0
D. Benn 9 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -2 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
14 99 1
D. Benn 1 -2 0 0
Defense T-A SACK INT
M. Gaines 5 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
12-0 0 0.0
M. Gaines 12-0 0.0 0
C. Lunkins 52 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
8-2 0 0.0
C. Lunkins 8-2 0.0 0
J. Pappillion 33 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
7-1 0 0.0
J. Pappillion 7-1 0.0 0
C. Foster 23 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
6-2 0 0.0
C. Foster 6-2 0.0 0
T. Thompson 2 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 0.0
T. Thompson 5-1 0.0 0
E. Allen 19 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
3-0 0 0.0
E. Allen 3-0 0.0 0
R. Rheim 29 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
R. Rheim 2-0 0.0 0
D. Houston 14 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.0
D. Houston 2-1 0.0 0
C. Carter 47 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
C. Carter 2-0 0.0 0
B. Harris 18 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
B. Harris 1-0 0.0 0
J. Johnson 54 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Johnson 1-0 0.0 0
D. Champion 91 DT
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
D. Champion 1-0 0.0 0
T. Nash 95 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
T. Nash 1-1 0.0 0
J. Williams 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
J. Williams 1-0 0.0 0
K. Tate 55 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-1 0 0.0
K. Tate 1-1 0.0 0
B. Porter 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-2 0 0.0
B. Porter 0-2 0.0 0
Jo. Davis 42 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
Jo. Davis 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
M. Fontenot 36 K
IN-GAME FG XP
0/0 4/4
SEASON FG XP
4/7 30/30
M. Fontenot 0/0 0 4/4 4
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. Barajas 30 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
6 46.0 3
SEASON NO AVG IN20
52 41.8 3
C. Barajas 6 46.0 3 65
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
C. Chaney 28 WR
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
4 17.0 26 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
14 14.8 26 0
C. Chaney 4 17.0 26 0
S. Thomas 27 RB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 6.5 12 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
12 22.5 12 1
S. Thomas 2 6.5 12 0
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
Alcorn St.
Offense
  • Offense
  • Defense
  • Special Teams
Passing CP/ATT YDS TD INT
N. Johnson 13 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
72% 135 0 0 117.4
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
64.1% 2079 15 8 135.9
N. Johnson 18/25 135 0 0
F. Harper 2 QB
IN-GAME COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
100% 13 0 0 209.2
SEASON COMP% YDS TD INT RTG
52.9% 157 2 1 105.3
F. Harper 1/1 13 0 0
Rushing ATT YDS TD LG
D. Waller 3 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 177 3
SEASON ATT YDS TD
167 1039 12
D. Waller 16 177 3 83
N. Johnson 13 QB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
16 147 2
SEASON ATT YDS TD
130 960 9
N. Johnson 16 147 2 44
P. Simmons 4 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
4 17 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
141 729 4
P. Simmons 4 17 0 12
C. Blair 11 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 12 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
5 52 0
C. Blair 1 12 0 12
M. Forman 23 RB
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
5 11 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
58 292 2
M. Forman 5 11 0 7
R. Anderson 81 WR
IN-GAME ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
SEASON ATT YDS TD
1 8 0
R. Anderson 1 8 0 8
Receiving REC YDS TD LG
D. Harris 10 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
6 50 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
28 441 4
D. Harris 6 50 0 12
R. Anderson 81 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 43 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
32 502 3
R. Anderson 4 43 0 14
J. Anthony, Jr. 16 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
4 29 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
29 290 1
J. Anthony, Jr. 4 29 0 18
D. Lewis 88 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 17 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
3 26 0
D. Lewis 1 17 0 17
T. McNair Jr. 7 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 10 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
2 22 0
T. McNair Jr. 1 10 0 10
N. Wood 8 TE
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 3 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 35 0
N. Wood 1 3 0 3
C. Blair 11 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
39 487 6
C. Blair 1 0 0 0
T. Johnson 6 WR
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
0 0 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
6 55 1
T. Johnson 0 0 0 0
D. Waller 3 RB
IN-GAME REC YDS TD
1 -4 0
SEASON REC YDS TD
11 52 1
D. Waller 1 -4 0 -4
Defense T-A SACK INT
B. Smith 28 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
B. Smith 5-0 0.0 0
Q. Cole 32 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-2 0 0.0
Q. Cole 5-2 0.0 0
S. Muhammad 49 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-0 0 0.0
S. Muhammad 5-0 0.0 0
T. Whittington 37 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
5-1 0 1.5
T. Whittington 5-1 1.5 0
B. Hollis 48 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
4-3 0 0.5
B. Hollis 4-3 0.5 0
M. Smith 91 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-1 0 0.5
M. Smith 2-1 0.5 0
D. Burks 1 CB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Burks 2-0 0.0 0
D. Henderson 51 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
D. Henderson 2-0 0.0 0
Q. Smith 26 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-0 0 0.0
Q. Smith 2-0 0.0 0
I. Thomas 25 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.5
SEASON T-A INT SACK
2-3 0 0.5
I. Thomas 2-3 0.5 0
S. Shippy 55 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
S. Shippy 1-0 1.0 0
T. Bonds 60 DE
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 1.0
T. Bonds 1-2 1.0 0
K. Jackson 52 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-2 0 0.0
K. Jackson 1-2 0.0 0
C. Monroe 61 DL
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 1.0
C. Monroe 1-0 1.0 0
T. Wilson 22 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
1-0 0 0.0
T. Wilson 1-0 0.0 0
J. Morrison 45 DB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-0 1 0.0
J. Morrison 0-0 0.0 1
C. McCullough 19 K
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
C. McCullough 0-1 0.0 0
T. Ferrell 40 LB
IN-GAME T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
SEASON T-A INT SACK
0-1 0 0.0
T. Ferrell 0-1 0.0 0
Kicking FG LG XP PTS
C. McCullough 19 K
IN-GAME FG XP
1/1 4/5
SEASON FG XP
14/22 44/50
C. McCullough 1/1 41 4/5 7
Punting NO AVG IN20 LG
C. McCullough 19 K
IN-GAME NO AVG IN20
5 39.4 1
SEASON NO AVG IN20
60 39.7 1
C. McCullough 5 39.4 1 43
Kickoff Returns NO AVG LG TD
Punt Returns NO AVG LG TD
L. Ealey 18 DB
IN-GAME NO AVG LG TD
2 9.0 15 0
SEASON NO AVG LG TD
16 4.6 15 0
L. Ealey 2 9.0 15 0
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ALCORN 35 2:25 7 54 TD
8:35 ALCORN 35 2:04 7 21 Punt
6:03 ALCORN 35 3:12 11 78 TD
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:52 SO 34 1:25 3 -8 Punt
7:30 SO 7 2:15 5 49 Punt
2:21 SO 20 0:16 3 0 Punt
0:43 ALCORN 35 0:00 2 -10 Halftime
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
13:42 SO 18 0:08 2 57 INT
11:12 ALCORN 35 2:23 7 65 TD
7:59 SO 43 3:57 9 57 TD
2:46 SO 28 2:30 5 18 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
11:38 ALCORN 35 1:45 7 51 Downs
3:47 ALCORN 35 0:43 4 0 Punt
1st POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
12:26 SO 35 3:41 12 75 TD
6:26 ALCORN 17 0:23 1 83 TD
2:43 SO 35 2:28 16 34 Fumble
2nd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
9:44 ALCORN 40 2:14 6 19 Punt
5:15 ALCORN 25 2:45 7 34 Punt
2:01 ALCORN 35 1:08 4 65 TD
3rd POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
0:39 SO 35 0:00 4 -6 Punt
13:00 SO 25 1:43 5 25 TD
8:46 SO 35 0:42 5 -6 Punt
3:56 SO 35 1:05 4 -4 Punt
4th POSS PLAYS YDS RESULT
15:00 ALCORN 7 2:48 8 69 FG
9:05 ALCORN 32 5:14 9 68 TD
2:18 ALCORN 7 1:10 6 17
