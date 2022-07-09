The long-term outlook for the Pac-12 is uncertain amid the news that USC and UCLA will join the Big Ten in 2024, depleting the conference of two vital brands in its largest market. In the meantime, there are two more seasons for the Pac-12 under its current construction, and the first one features some significant change within the league's coaching ranks.

USC made one of the splashiest coaching hires in recent memory by pulling Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to replace Clay Helton and revitalize a proud program that is coming off a 4-8 season. But the Trojans are just one of the league's big brands undergoing a coaching change, as Dan Lanning steps in for Mario Cristobal at Oregon and Kalen DeBoer takes over for Jimmy Lake at Washington.

Washington State's Jake Dickert could also be considered a first-year coach, too, as he enters his first full season on the job after guiding the Cougars to a 3-3 record in six games as the program's interim coach last season. All told, it amounts to a substantial shakeup within the league's coaching ranks as the Pac-12 seeks to produce its first College Football Playoff representative since Washington in 2016.

So how do the Pac-12 coaches stack up against each other? Here is the order as voted by the CBS Sports Staff in our offseason Power Five coach rankings.

