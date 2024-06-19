Canning (2-8) allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out four over five-plus innings to take the loss versus the Brewers on Tuesday.

Canning hadn't given up more than four earned runs in any of his last 11 outings, but the Brewers got to him early and often in this contest. He's now lost four straight starts, and he's gone six outings without a win. The right-hander is at a 5.02 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and 54:29 K:BB through 80.2 innings over 15 starts this season. Canning is projected to make his next start at home versus the Athletics.