Canning gave up two hits and a walk over 1.2 scoreless innings in Thursday's Grapefruit league game against the Astros. He struck out two.

Facing a familiar AL West foe from his Angels days, Canning tossed 22 of 34 pitches for strikes in his first game action of the spring after replacing Clay Holmes to begin the fourth inning. Both right-handers are likely members of the Mets' Opening Day rotation with Sean Manaea (oblique) and Frankie Montas (lat) on the shelf, but Canning's spot is far less secure given his modest one-year, $4.25 million contract and shaky 5.19 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 130:66 K:BB over 171.2 innings for the Halos in 2024.