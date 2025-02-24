Canning appears likely to have a spot in the Opening Day rotation if Sean Manaea (oblique) begins the season on the injured list, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

Frankie Montas (lat) was already expected to be sidelined into May, so the Mets' rotation depth is being tested early. Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes and David Peterson are the only locks for starting jobs right now, with Canning, Tylor Megill and Paul Blackburn (back) competing for the remaining spots, but if New York sticks with its plan to use a six-man rotation, there would be room for all three. The Mets have three off days in the first 15 days of their schedule however, so they could delay those plans until mid-April.