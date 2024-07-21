Burleson went 4-for-9 with four RBI and one run scored across both games of Saturday's doubleheader versus Atlanta.

Burleson did most of his damage in a 9-5 win for the Cardinals in the nightcap. He had a sacrifice fly to open the scoring in the first inning and added a pair of RBI singles. Burleson's breakout has reached another level in July -- he's hitting .355 with eight extra-base hits and 19 RBI over 15 games this month. Overall, he's at a .292/.323/.492 slash line with 17 homers, 57 RBI, 42 runs scored, seven stolen bases and 14 doubles across 91 games.