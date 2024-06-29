Gurriel went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and two total runs scored in Friday's 9-4 loss to the Athletics.

Gurriel has multiple hits in seven of his last nine games, going 15-for-35 (.429) in that span. The outfielder's surge has lifted his slash line to .267/.301/.422 with 11 homers, 47 RBI, 37 runs scored and three stolen bases over 76 contests this season. Gurriel's .723 OPS is still the lowest mark of his career, but he's been trending in the right direction for most of June after entering the month with a .642 OPS.