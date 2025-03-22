Gurriel went 3-for-4 with a home run, four RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's spring game against Milwaukee.

Gurriel swatted his first Cactus League homer in the first inning and is heating up as the end of camp nears. He's hit in four consecutive games, going 8-for-13 with two extra-base hits and seven RBI. Gurriel is expected to serve as the Diamondbacks' primary left fielder, the same role he's held during his first two seasons with Arizona.