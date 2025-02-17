Arizona manager Torey Lovullo acknowledged Sunday that he may need to give Gurriel more time off this season, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. "I get monster-locked on not giving position players off because they get hot or whatever, but I've got to pick some good days for him to keep him strong and healthy this year," the manager said.

Gurriel, who played 145 games in 2023, was on pace for a similar number last season before a September calf injury limited his availability as Arizona made a push for the postseason. The 31-year-old outfielder experienced a drop in slugging (.435, 61st in MLB) and ranked 114th with 42 extra-base hits in 2024, which might be a factor in the manager's desire to give Gurriel more time off. Lovullo's goal of keeping him healthy through the course of the season is a prudent one, but fantasy manager can still expect Gurriel to receive the bulk of the playing time in left field.