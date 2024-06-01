Kershaw (shoulder) threw live batting practice before Saturday's game against the Rockies, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Saturday marks the first time Kershaw has faced live hitters after spending the past month throwing bullpen sessions, though he was only able to pitch one simulated inning. He will continue to build up his workload over his next several live BP sessions before heading out on a rehab assignment with one of the Dodgers' minor-league affiliates. Assuming the 36-year-old southpaw doesn't run into any setbacks, he appears in line to return to Los Angeles' rotation in approximately 4-to-6 weeks.