Phillips earned a one-out save in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Giants after walking a batter.

Phillips relieved Alex Vesia with two outs and two men on to face Jorge Soler with the Dodgers up 5-2. He would go on to walk Soler on four pitches before eventually getting Lamonte Wade to ground out to end the game. Phillips picked up his first save since July 5, though he still looked shaky on the mound and now has three walks while only picking up two outs over his last two appearances. He's now up to 15 saves on the year to accompany a 3.73 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 34:11 K:BB in 31.1 innings.