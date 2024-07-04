Hernandez went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a loss to Arizona on Wednesday.

The Dodgers scored all their runs in the first inning, and their final tally came on Hernandez's solo shot. The long ball was his 19th of the campaign, putting the veteran outfielder one home run away from reaching the 20-homer mark for the sixth straight full season (he hit 16 during the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign). Hernandez is on pace to challenge his career-best marks of 32 home runs and 116 RBI, which he established with Toronto in 2021.