You wake up in a cold sweat, as a horrifying realization comes to mind: It's Draft Day, and you haven't done any research.

It might just be a nightmare, but maybe it's your reality. We've all got busy lives, and maybe the Fantasy season is sneaking up on you. Hey, it happens, and that's what the Fantasy Baseball Today team is here to help you out with. We've spent the past six months getting our rankings ready for Draft Day, and we've done plenty of research on the way there. And today's newsletter is all about sharing that with you.

This is the second biggest draft weekend of the year, and as such, it's time to give you everything we've got. That means links to absolutely everything you need to know before you draft, whether that draft is in seven hours or you're taking it right up until Opening Day. There's still time, even if the clock is now ticking.

Before we get to that, though, here's a rundown of the latest news and notes you need to know about from the past few days before you draft:

Kyle Teel will miss most of April with a hamstring injury. He suffered the injury during a World Baseball Classic game with Team Italy and will be out 4-6 weeks. That gives Edgar Quero a little more early-season playing time, making him an even better late-round target in two-catcher leagues. Teel is still worth drafting in leagues with IL spots, at least.

Ivan Herrera has been dealing with inflammation in his knee, but is expected to play in some spring games this week. The knee injury could limit him to early-season DH responsibilities, which is frustrating for a guy who is Util/DH-only at most Fantasy sites. But he could also see time at catcher, the outfield, or first base at points, so I hope he still has a path to gaining eligibility somewhere -- though I do think Herrera is worth drafting even if you can only slot him at DH for a while.

Jordan Westburg has a torn ligament in his throwing elbow, which means Coby Mayo has his best (and maybe last) chance to carve out an everyday role. Westburg had PRP injections in his elbow and will be out until at least May, though likely quite a bit longer. Mayo, for his part, has hit .500 with just one strikeout in 28 plate appearances this spring, albeit with just one homer and no walks to date. Still, we'd rather see him hitting than not, so put him on your late-round sleeper list.

Lawrence Butler is being worked in slowly after offseason knee surgery. He has been taking live BP and playing on back fields in sim games, but hasn't gotten into an official Cactus League game after having surgery on his right knee (he also had a PRP injection in his left knee). Butler should play in his first spring game next week and might still be ready for Opening Day. He's a viable post-hype sleeper, but his price is often still inside the top 150, and I'd prefer a bit more of a discount.

Mike Trout set a goal of hitting 30 feet per second on a sprint this spring, and he's accomplished it at least once already in spring action. That's the fastest sprint speed he has registered since April of 2024, before he suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee that wrecked that season. It's a sign that Trout might be in better shape than in 2025, when he played in 130 games but hit just .232/.359/.439. I quite like the idea of buying a healthy Trout with an ADP around 180, personally.

Bryce Miller is dealing with an oblique injury. Which is better than the elbow injury that wrecked his 2025, but still looks like it'll keep him off the field for much of April after he suffered a setback in recent days while trying to throw. I like him as a late-round stash, still.

Edwin Uceta will begin the season on the IL with a shoulder injury. At this point, it doesn't sound like he'll miss too much time, but given the uncertainty of his role, it probably isn't worth drafting him in most leagues. Griffin Jax is most likely to lead the team in saves, but Garrett Cleavinger, Bryan Baker, and Hunter Bigge are some other names who could factor into what figures to be a closer-by-committee situation.

Quinn Priester and Logan Henderson are both dealing with injuries. Henderson is dealing with elbow soreness, but he did throw a bullpen session Thursday and could still be ready for Opening Day, though he's obviously running out of time. Priester will open the season on the IL, but has at least avoided surgery so far while dealing with a wrist injury that is "in that [thoracic outlet syndrome] family," as manager Pat Murphy put it. The team will try to avoid having Priester undergo surgery, but I'm mostly taking him off my draft list given the injury. There are just too many ways for this to go wrong.

Shane Bieber remains without a timetable as he continues to be slow-played due to lingering soreness in his forearm. He dealt with fatigue after last year's playoffs and hasn't thrown off a mound yet this spring, so we're probably looking at a May return at the earliest, and it feels like there are still plenty of ways for things to go wrong before we get there. I would only draft him late in a league with IL spots.

Matt McLain is having a ridiculous spring. He tweaked his batting stance and is using a quarter-inch longer bat, and so far it has had a huge impact -- he has five homers and is hitting .607 in his first 10 spring games. The hot spring is nice to see from a guy who was mostly a disaster in 2025, but ... it's also still just spring, so let's not go overreacting or anything. Of course, he went 148th in our draft Thursday, so I guess it might be too late for that after he was being drafted outside of the top 200 for most of the spring. But it is entirely possible we're seeing a delayed breakout after McLain played coming off shoulder surgery last season.

Mick Abel is emerging as a real late-round sleeper. Initially viewed as something of a long shot to make the Twins, Abel has 13 strikeouts to zero walks in his first 10 innings this spring and has to have an inside track. The former first-rounder and top prospect put up a 2.20 ERA and 10.4 K/9 at Triple-A but largely floundered in his first taste of the majors. He went 283rd in our draft Thursday, which seems well worth the risk.

Draft Day Cheat Sheet

Get to know the player pool

Position Previews: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP

C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | Position Tiers (v. 3.0): C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS OF SP RP

C | 1B | 2B | 3B | Position Strategies: C | 1B | 2B | 3B | SS | OF | SP | RP

Rankings and salary cap values

Sleepers, Breakouts and Busts

Latest from Spring Training

Mock drafts

ADP review

Prospect hunting

The best of the rest