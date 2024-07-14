Birdsong allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and three walks while striking out three over five innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Friday.

Birdsong continues to put in passable performances without standing out. The rookie right-hander has also walked multiple batters in all four of his big-league appearances, and his three strikeouts were a season low. He's pitched to a reasonable 3.72 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 18:10 K:BB over 19.1 innings so far. It's unclear if Birdsong will stay in the Giants' rotation following the All-Star break, though that decision likely won't come to a head until Alex Cobb (hip/shoulder) and/or Robbie Ray (elbow) are ready for their season debuts.