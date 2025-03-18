Birdsong struck out eight over five scoreless innings against the A's on Sunday and now has a 0.75 ERA, 0.50 WHIP and 18:0 K:BB over 12 Cactus League innings this spring.

The 23-year-old right-hander is making quite the case for the No. 5 spot in the San Francisco rotation, though manager Bob Melvin stressed after Sunday's exhibition that "to this point, nothing's been decided," per Maria Guardado of MLB.com. Landen Roupp was seen as the frontrunner for the fifth-starter role earlier in spring training, and lefty Kyle Harrison remains in the mix as well in what Guardado described as the "fiercest competition in Giants camp." However, Birdsong might have the most upside for the Giants, and he is arguably the most interesting of the bunch from a fantasy perspective.