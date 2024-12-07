Adames signed a seven-year, $182 million contract with the Giants on Saturday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Adames slashed .251/.331/.462 with 32 homers and 112 RBI during the regular season in 2024 -- good enough to sign with the Giants on the largest contract in franchise history. The 29-year-old infielder immediately gives a power boost to a San Francisco lineup that ranked 15th in the majors with a .396 slugging percentage, and he's a safe bet to play in the field everyday after starting all but one of Milwaukee's games last year. Assuming Adames fills in as the Giants' shortstop, the team may now choose to move Tyler Fitzgerald to second base while Brett Wisely gets pushed to the bench.