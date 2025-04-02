Adames will start at shortstop and bat second in Wednesday's game against the Astros, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

After inking a $182 million deal in free agency this winter, Adames has quickly found a home in the No. 2 spot in the lineup, batting out of that spot in the order in each of the Giants' first six games. Though the Giants head into Wednesday's contest with a 4-1 record, Adames hasn't played a big role in the team's early success thus far; he's slashing just .158/.190/.211 with three RBI and one run.