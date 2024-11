Adames has received offers from the Dodgers and Mets as of Thursday, Mike Rodriguez reports.

According to Rodriguez, the Mets have made an offer of over $160 million for seven years. However, because Francisco Lindor holds the reigns at shortstop, Adames would have to likely play third base. As for the offer from the Dodgers, the details of the proposed contract have not been reported. If he signs with Los Angeles, he would be their starting shortstop.