Adames passed his physical with the Giants on Tuesday, making his seven-year, $182 million contract with the team official, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

The Giants and Adames agreed to the lucrative deal Saturday, one he earned in large part due to the career-high 32 home runs and 112 RBI he compiled across 161 regular-season games with the Brewers in 2024. The star shortstop's contract is the largest in team history, and he'll be formally introduced at a news conference Thursday.