Ramirez went 2-for-4 with one RBI, one stolen base and one run scored in Wednesday's 8-0 win over the Mariners.

Ramirez has picked up right where he left off following a brief stint on the paternity list. He's gone 4-for-9 with two RBI and two runs scored over two games since he returned. The third baseman continues to do a little bit of everything for the Guardians with a .275/.333/.531 slash line, 18 home runs, 12 steals, 64 RBI and 53 runs scored through 68 contests this season. Ramirez is hitting .286 (14-for-49) in June.