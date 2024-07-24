Gilbert (6-6) took the loss to the Angels on Tuesday, allowing five runs (one earned) on four hits and a walk while striking out eight over 6.2 innings.

Gilbert retired the first 12 batters he faced before things completely unraveled in the fifth. He would allow three base hits in the inning, but two throwing errors extended things and played a part in the Angels tacking on all five of their runs in the frame. Still, it was the third straight start Gilbert has gone over six innings, a span during which he's compiled a 24:2 K:BB in 21.1 innings. Gilbert also only has one win over his last five starts despite posting four quality starts over that timeframe. He now has a 2.72 ERA (fifth lowest in MLB) and an 0.86 WHIP (lowest in MLB) to compliment a 132:26 K:BB in 139 innings and lines up to face the Red Sox on the road to begin next week.