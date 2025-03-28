Gilbert didn't factor in the decision Thursday against the Athletics after striking out eight, giving up one run on two hits and no walks over seven innings.

The right-hander kept the A's off the board except for a solo homer from Tyler Soderstrom during the fifth inning, as Gilbert and Luis Severino engaged in a pitcher's duel before the two bullpens combined to allow five runs across the seventh and eighth innings. Gilbert consistently worked from ahead in the count and threw a first-pitch strike to 22 of the 23 batters he faced. He's established himself as one of the most reliable starters in MLB and should seriously contend for the AL Cy Young Award, especially if he can improve even slightly on his 3.23 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 220:37 K:BB across 208.2 innings from last year.