Stanek (3-1) blew the save and took the loss Friday against the Royals. He allowed three runs on two hits and three walks over two-thirds of an inning with no strikeouts.

Stanek entered the ninth with a two-run lead in place of Andres Munoz (back) and melted down in epic fashion. The 32-year-old righty struggled with his command, issuing three walks in an appearance for the first time this season en route to his second blown save. With the three-run outing, his ERA and WHIP rose to 4.56 and 1.35, respectively. Despite the ugly evening, Stanek is likely still in-line for Seattle saves provided that Munoz is unavailable.