Cabrera yielded two runs on four hits and a walk in a no-decision Sunday. He struck out four during Miami's win over the White Sox.

Cabrera made his first MLB appearance since May 7 after a two-month stint on the IL due to a shoulder issue. He looked solid through three scoreless frames before coughing up a two-run homer to Danny Mendick in the fourth inning. Cabrera walked just one batter but struggled to command the strike zone, throwing just 47 of 82 pitches for strikes. He's now sporting a 6.84 ERA with a 35:15 K:BB through 25 innings. Cabrera's next outing is projected to be in Cincinnati.