Cabrera (finger) has joined the team in New York following a rehab start Sunday at Triple-A Jacksonville, Fish on First reports.

Cabrera's activation from the 15-day injured list isn't imminent at this point, though the fact that he's joined Miami on the current road trip is likely a sign he's close to returning. The club will monitor the right-hander closely over the next few days to determine if he's in need of another rehab start.