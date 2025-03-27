The Marlins placed Cabrera on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a right middle finger blister.
Cabrera threw a simulated game Wednesday and hopes to be ready to rejoin the rotation by mid-April. Connor Gillispie and Valente Bellozo will fill rotation spots while Cabrera and Ryan Weathers (forearm) are out.
