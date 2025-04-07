Cabrera (finger) covered four innings and gave up two runs (one earned) on six hits and no walks while striking out six in his rehab start Sunday with Triple-A Jacksonville.

Cabrera built up to 53 pitches in his second rehab outing with Jacksonville. Though Cabrera has long been plagued by control problems, he hasn't issued a walk in either of his rehab starts, which have covered seven innings. Cabrera is eligible to come off the 15-day injured list this week, but the Marlins may want to see him get stretched out a little bit more in one final rehab outing before adding him back to the big-league rotation.