Cabrera (blister) will throw a bullpen session Monday ahead of a simulated game Wednesday, Justin Morris of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander last pitched in a Grapefruit League game March 13 before being shut down due to a blister on the middle finger of his pitching hand. Cabrera is aiming for a mid-April return to the rotation, and he likely won't need too many outings to build back up for the regular season -- he threw 51 pitches, albeit only 24 of them for strikes, on March 7 in the spring start prior to developing the blister.