Cabrera (finger) will begin a rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville on Tuesday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

Cabrera developed a blister on his right middle finger during a March 13 Grapefruit League start that resulted in him opening the season on the injured list, but he doesn't look as though he'll be in store for an extended stay on the shelf. After coming out of a three-inning simulated game last Wednesday no worse for the wear, Cabrera is now ready to test himself in an uncontrolled environment. He'll be eligible to return from the IL on April 7, but the Marlins may want him to complete one more rehab start beyond Tuesday's before clearing him for his 2025 debut with the big club.