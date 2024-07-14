Cabrera (1-3) took the loss to the Reds on Saturday after allowing seven runs on six hits -- including four home runs -- over 3.1 innings. He struck out seven without issuing a walk.

Spencer Steer, Rece Hinds, Elly De La Cruz and Jeimer Candelario all went yard against Cabrera in a nine-batter span. If there's a silver lining, it's the 7:0 K:BB and the fact that Cabrera induced 10 whiffs on 63 pitches. Still, he now has an 8.26 ERA and 1.59 WHIP in seven starts this season, with nine earned runs allowed over seven innings in two starts since his return from a shoulder injury. He has strikeout upside but is an extremely risky play in fantasy.