Manaea (6-3) picked up the win Friday, giving up three runs on five hits and a walk over seven innings in a 7-6 victory over the Rockies. He struck out nine.

The veteran lefty did serve up two homers, but he did a good job of minimizing the damage on a night when the two teams combined for nine long balls -- the highest single-game total in MLB this season. Manaea has delivered three straight quality starts, giving him six on the year, and he's allowed three runs or less in six straight trips to the mound -- a stretch in which he's gone 3-0 with a 2.02 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 36:15 K:BB through 35.2 innings.