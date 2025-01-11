Lopez (groin) signed a one-year, $3 million contract with the Nationals on Saturday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

After being unceremoniously cut by the Mets midway through last season, Lopez signed with the Cubs and immediately went on one of the best statistical runs of his career, turning in a 2.03 ERA and 1.09 WHIP across 26.2 innings with Chicago. The 31-year-old reliever still holds a 5.25 ERA over his nine-year career, but his recent performance and a lack of depth in Washington's bullpen could allow him to appear regularly in high-leverage situations.