Cease (7-7) took the loss Tuesday, coughing up six runs on eight hits and two walks over 3.2 innings as the Padres fell 7-0 to the Rangers. He struck out five.

The right-hander got no help from his offense, but Cease created his own problems by serving up six extra-base hits, including a pair of homers by Nathaniel Lowe. Cease has been tagged for four runs or more in three of his last four starts, walking multiple batters each time. He'll take a 4.24 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 130:32 K:BB through 102 innings into his next outing, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Diamondbacks.