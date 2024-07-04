King (7-5) picked up the win Thursday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks against the Rangers. He struck out five.

King held the Rangers scoreless through five, then was removed after allowing two batters to reach base with one out in the sixth, eventually resulting in one earned run against. It's the sixth time in his last eight starts that King has allowed one earned run or fewer and the 10th such outing this season. Over his last eight outings, King has tossed 44 innings with a 2.45 ERA and 53 strikeouts. His next opportunity to toe the rubber is scheduled to come at home against the Mariners next week.