Manager Bruce Bochy said after Wednesday's game that Seager's (hamstring) removal from Texas' win over Detroit was precautionary, and the team doesn't consider his injury to be anything serious, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Bochy added that Seager will not receive an MRI, and the Rangers will instead wait to see how he feels after Thursday's scheduled off day before deciding whether or not to hold him out for a few games. Should the 30-year-old need to miss any amount of time, Ezequiel Duran would likely be the next man up to start at shortstop.