Seager was removed from Wednesday's game against the Tigers due to left hamstring tightness, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

After extending his on-base streak to 28 games with an RBI single in the second inning of Wednesday's contest, Seager was grabbing at his hamstring before being replaced on first base by Ezequiel Duran. The Rangers will likely take Seager in for imaging, and more information on his status may come following Wednesday's game. The 30-year-old infielder has slashed .300/.395/.627 with 11 home runs and 21 RBI since May 1.