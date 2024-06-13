Taveras went 1-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Dodgers.

Taveras' bat went cold over the last week -- he entered Wednesday 0-for-23 over his last seven contests. The outfielder hit .275 over 11 games prior to his slump, but he's posted just five multi-hit efforts since the start of May. For the season, he's at a .220/.289/.335 slash line with four home runs, six steals, 13 RBI and 26 runs scored over 240 plate appearances. Taveras is still seeing steady playing time in center field, though his poor hitting has kept him at the bottom of the order.