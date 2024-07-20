Quantrill yielded three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings in a no-decision Friday. He struck out five during the win over the Giants.

Quantrill coughed up a pair of runs in the second inning and another in the third. Unfortunately for him, the Rockies didn't take the lead until the eighth inning, so he's still searching for his first win since June 11. In six starts since that last victory, Quantril has posted a 6.44 ERA through 29.1 frames. He's now sporting a 4.15 ERA with an 83:41 K:BB through 108.1 innings Quantrill's next appearance is currently lined up to be at home against the Red Sox.