Manager Bud Black said Wednesday that Marquez (elbow) will make two more rehab starts with Double-A Hartford, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Marquez struggled heavily in his latest rehab outing at Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, allowing four earned runs in just two-thirds of an inning and throwing just 33 pitches. The 29-year-old righty was originally slated for just one additional start after Friday, but his abbreviated appearance will cause the Rockies to add another game to his rehab stint, ruling him out for a return to Colorado before the All-Star break. Since restarting his assignment June 12, Marquez has allowed eight earned runs in 8.2 innings while striking out 13 batters and walking three.