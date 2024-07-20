Marsh appeared out of the bullpen in Friday's 7-1 win over the White Sox, allowing two hits and striking out one over one scoreless inning.

Marsh's last start before the All-Star break was July 10, so this relief appearance was likely just to get him back into his pitching rhythm in a lopsided game. The Royals haven't specified their pitching plans beyond this weekend, but it's safe to assume Marsh will take the hill at some point during their three-game series versus the Diamondbacks that begins Monday. Through 91.2 innings, Marsh has a mediocre 4.52 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 84:29 K:BB across 18 appearances (17 starts).