Singer (4-5) was saddled with the loss Tuesday versus Tampa Bay, allowing one earned run on three hits and three walks while striking out four batters in five innings.

Singer was able to keep the Rays' bats relatively quiet Tuesday, as the only run scored against him came as a result of a wild pitch in the second inning. However, a lack of run support from his offense combined with a collapse of Kansas City's bullpen following a lengthy rain delay will cause the 27-year-old righty to take his third loss in five starts. Singer remains without a win since May 19, but he'll have a good opportunity to get back in the win column over the weekend when he faces Colorado.