Melendez was removed in the top of the fourth inning of Sunday's game against the Red Sox due to a left ankle sprain.

Melendez went hitless with an RBI in two at-bats on the afternoon and appeared to suffer the injury while he was running out a groundball. Though he reached base on a fielder's choice, Melendez was immediately lifted for a pinch runner. The severity of the ankle sprain isn't known, but Melendez could be sent in for an MRI over the All-Star break if the Royals fear that the injury is more than a minor concern.