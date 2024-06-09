Perez is starting in right field and batting first in Sunday's game against the Brewers.

Perez wasn't in the starting lineup Saturday, though he did appear as a pinch-hitter, and he'll be back in there Sunday. The 24-year-old rookie is 0-for-12 across his last four games, which has lowered his batting average from .268 to .247. Despite the recent slump, Perez should continue to see semi-regular playing time moving forward, mixing in with Riley Greene, Matt Vierling and Akil Baddoo in Detroit's outfield.