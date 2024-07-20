Perez went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's 5-4 win over Toronto.

The switch-hitter occupied the leadoff spot in this game and popped a 374-foot two-run homer off Chris Bassitt in the seventh inning, extending Detroit's lead to 5-2. Perez as become a solid contributor over his last 10 games, hitting .314 (11-for-35) with two homers, six runs scored, and five RBI. The Tigers rookie is now slashing .264/.317/.408 with six homers, 38 runs scored and 24 RBI across 302 plate appearances this season.