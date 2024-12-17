The Yankees acquired Bellinger and cash considerations from the Cubs on Tuesday in exchange for Cody Poteet, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

The long-rumored deal has finally come to fruition, with the Cubs agreeing to send $5 million to the Yankees to cover part of Bellinger's salary. Bellinger has been told he will play center field, which means Aaron Judge will shift back to right field and Jasson Dominguez will remain in left. Bellinger had an uninspiring .751 OPS with 18 home runs in 2024, but as a left-handed fly ball hitter who pulls it often, he could take advantage of the short porch in right field at Yankee Stadium.