Bellinger is out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates.

It'll be the first day off of the season for Bellinger, who has made four starts in center field and one apiece in left and right in the Yankees first six contests of the campaign. Since his three-hit performance in the second game of the year, the 30-year-old has gone 1-for-14 with two walks and five strikeouts. Trent Grisham will receive a start in center field and bat seventh in Friday's series opener at Pittsburgh.